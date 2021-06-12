BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BGT. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period.

NYSE BGT opened at $12.64 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

