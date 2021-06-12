Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $855,000 Stock Holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $797,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $192,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:HNW opened at $15.17 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $15.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

