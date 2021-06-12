Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $815,000 Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 73.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 94,994 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 5,746.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Radian Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Radian Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.97 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $251,042.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,046.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $227,631.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,814.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,992 shares of company stock worth $568,395. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

RDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

