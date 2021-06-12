Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.04

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.04 and last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 15006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.60 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Zhihu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Zhihu alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.05.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,726,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,571,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. 5.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.