IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $575.00

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $575.00 and last traded at $573.41, with a volume of 1401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $566.66.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

The stock has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $538.26.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

