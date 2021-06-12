SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Trading Down 2.8%

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)’s stock price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.66. 41,094 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,325,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stephens decreased their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SmileDirectClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.60.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director William H. Frist acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,463,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,680 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 219.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,996,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,283 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 285.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,632 shares during the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

