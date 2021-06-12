KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Trading Down 3.8%

KB Home (NYSE:KBH)’s stock price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.56 and last traded at $42.67. Approximately 9,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,575,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.36.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KBH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.93.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KB Home by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,299 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in KB Home by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,780,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,907,000 after purchasing an additional 504,029 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in KB Home by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,903,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,086,000 after purchasing an additional 46,288 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in KB Home by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,603,000 after purchasing an additional 59,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,460,000 after purchasing an additional 92,733 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

