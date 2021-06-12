Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco BBVA Argentina S.A is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group. It offers retail and corporate banking to individuals, SME’s and large-sized companies. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A, formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés S.A., is based in Argentina. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

BBAR opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $794.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.29. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $365.82 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 531,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 70,958 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 504,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 193,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 30,293 shares during the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

