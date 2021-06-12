DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Sells $4,220,125.00 in Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $253.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.28 and a 52 week high of $290.23.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.