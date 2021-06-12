DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Sells $4,220,125.00 in Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $253.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.28 and a 52 week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

