Insider Selling: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Senior Officer Sells 39,000 Shares of Stock

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) Senior Officer Paul Campbell Douglas sold 39,000 shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.92, for a total value of C$3,428,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,800 shares in the company, valued at C$5,081,776.

TD stock opened at C$87.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$158.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$85.59. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$57.44 and a one year high of C$89.12.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 40.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$97.00 target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$89.71.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.