Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CEO John Stephen West Sells 110,000 Shares

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $2,467,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,039,763.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Personalis stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25. Personalis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 55.43%. Analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Personalis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

