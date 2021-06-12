Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) Short Interest Up 2,500.0% in May

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 631,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RCPIQ stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for chronic inflammatory disease and neurologic disorders. Its lead compound is Anatabine citrate, a small molecule, cholinergic agonist, which exhibits anti-inflammatory pharmacological characteristics, with a mechanism of action distinct from other anti-inflammatory drugs available, such as biologics, steroids, and non-steroidal anti-inflammatories.

