Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) Short Interest Up 2,500.0% in May

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 631,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
RCPIQ stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.
About Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals
