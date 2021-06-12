Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Short Interest Up 4,724.5% in May

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 255,700 shares, an increase of 4,724.5% from the May 13th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,471,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MJWL stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Majic Wheels has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02.

About Majic Wheels

Majic Wheels Corp., a development stage company, operates in waste management business. It intends to engage in environmental safe junk removal, trash hauling, recycling, commercial and residential construction cleanup, and demolition business activities, as well as roll off dumpster rentals and site work services.

