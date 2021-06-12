Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Short Interest Up 4,724.5% in May

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 255,700 shares, an increase of 4,724.5% from the May 13th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,471,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MJWL stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Majic Wheels has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02.
