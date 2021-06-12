IronClad Encryption Co. (OTCMKTS:IRNC) Short Interest Update

IronClad Encryption Co. (OTCMKTS:IRNC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, an increase of 3,725.0% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,183,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IRNC stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. IronClad Encryption has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

IronClad Encryption Company Profile

IronClad Encryption Corporation develops and licenses cyber software technology that encrypts data files and electronic communications. The company sells ICE-enabled security applications, subscriptions, services, and maintenance contracts, as well as BlackICE gateway and ICEmicro. It also provides IronClad's, a proprietary technology, and context free and natively secure containers.

