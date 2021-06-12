Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,043,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,308,000 after purchasing an additional 156,506 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $925,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.60.

NYSE LCII opened at $138.34 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $101.69 and a 12 month high of $156.61. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at $37,545,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

