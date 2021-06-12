Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WOOF. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,311,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,473,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,845,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,376,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.08. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $509,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.