Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys Shares of 3,877 Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,479,000 after buying an additional 26,918 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 13.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 167.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 53.0% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 265,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,202,000 after buying an additional 92,115 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $71.89 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.72 and a 12 month high of $107.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -101.25 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.72.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $701,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 523,904 shares in the company, valued at $36,767,582.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 120,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $7,648,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,137 shares of company stock worth $24,818,071. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

