Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Sherwin-Williams Company’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for The Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $10.42 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.37.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.91.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $276.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $178.66 and a twelve month high of $293.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.27.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.