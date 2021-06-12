Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Lifted to “Buy” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SHOO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.91.

SHOO stock opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.76. Steven Madden has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $44.71.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

In other Steven Madden news, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $64,560.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,013.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,681 shares of company stock worth $3,501,628 in the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

