Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New $274,000 Investment in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,973 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UMBF. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $94.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.79 and a 52-week high of $99.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.92%.

In other UMB Financial news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $65,954.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $53,299.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,091,439.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,451 shares of company stock worth $627,999 in the last 90 days. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

