Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IMAX. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in IMAX by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in IMAX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IMAX by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in IMAX by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in IMAX by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

IMAX stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. IMAX Co. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.48.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. The firm had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IMAX shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush upgraded IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Macquarie raised their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.01.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

