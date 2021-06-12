Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $277,000 in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $51.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 20.88.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corsair Gaming news, EVP Bertrand Chevalier sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 240,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,509. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $246,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,311,033 shares of company stock worth $169,946,405 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRSR. Barclays lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

