Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 267 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 36,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 13,191 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3,576.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 96,605 shares during the period.

EWT opened at $63.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.98. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $65.58.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

