Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $288,000 Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAT. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAT shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $21.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.52. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.04 million. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.