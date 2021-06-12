Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,792,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,996,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,268,000 after purchasing an additional 159,619 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 157,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,774,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 198,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 947.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,436,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,124 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

NYSE NEX opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.14. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

