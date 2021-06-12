Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Inseego were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INSG. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Inseego in the fourth quarter worth $2,085,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Inseego by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Inseego by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Inseego in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inseego by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,705,000 after purchasing an additional 366,298 shares in the last quarter. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inseego has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG opened at $10.47 on Friday. Inseego Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $21.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.57.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,589.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

