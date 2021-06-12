Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veru by 462.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Veru by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Veru stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85. Veru Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $708.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million. Research analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VERU. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

