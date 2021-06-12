Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $172,000 Position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 144.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,515 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accuray were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 7,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Accuray has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of ARAY opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $415.94 million, a P/E ratio of 111.53 and a beta of 1.88. Accuray Incorporated has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

