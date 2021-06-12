Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in XPEL were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in XPEL in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in XPEL by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in XPEL by 134.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in XPEL in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in XPEL in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL stock opened at $90.21 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 106.13 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.79.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,500 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,600 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $701,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,022 shares of company stock worth $11,570,946 in the last three months. 35.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XPEL. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

