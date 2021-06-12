Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

Get Enerplus alerts:

ERF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 109.61%. The firm had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Enerplus by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 69,660 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Enerplus by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 482,866 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 103,217 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enerplus by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,290,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 530,500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Enerplus by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 163,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 86,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Enerplus by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 23,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerplus (ERF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.