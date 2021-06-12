Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT)

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 79.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SFT. Benchmark upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Shares of Shift Technologies stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.71. Shift Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.86.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shift Technologies will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Shift Technologies news, insider George Arison bought 10,008 shares of Shift Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $71,256.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

