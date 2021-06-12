Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Raised to $53.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CARR. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.87.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR stock opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.22. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $47.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Carrier Global by 50.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846,189 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186,449 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,257,000 after acquiring an additional 402,351 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 221.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $287,980,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.