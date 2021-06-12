United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Barclays

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target increased by Barclays from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.63.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $203.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $99.59 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

