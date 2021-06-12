$1.48 Million in Sales Expected for Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will post $1.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 million to $1.90 million. Arcadia Biosciences posted sales of $280,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 428.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year sales of $7.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 million to $9.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $27.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arcadia Biosciences.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.46. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 47.27% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RKDA. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 27,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RKDA opened at $2.94 on Friday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $62.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of -0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.