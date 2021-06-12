2,776 Shares in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 3.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth $69,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 34.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 4.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 60,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 11.0% during the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $65.05 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $87.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KRYS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

