Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $223,000 Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 152.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,190,000. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLX. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.10 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 106.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 74.21%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.