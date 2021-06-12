The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 261 Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Artesian Resources worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARTNA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 568,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 89,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 32,590 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 59,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 21,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 360.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Pierre A. Anderson sold 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $32,043.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,652.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $118,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,168 shares of company stock worth $945,952. 20.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $41.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Artesian Resources Co. has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $42.70. The firm has a market cap of $388.22 million, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.05.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.261 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%.

Artesian Resources Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

