KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 18.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,085,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,139,000 after acquiring an additional 194,704 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 700.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 169,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 148,262 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 139,220 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 203,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 50,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 195,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 39,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $22.31 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $22.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 420.22, a quick ratio of 420.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.58.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2663 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.15%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $100,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

