Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Sells $24,998,850.87 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 414,781 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $24,998,850.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,681,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,942,975.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Evan Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Evan Spiegel sold 411,250 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,004,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Evan Spiegel sold 403,784 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $24,998,267.44.

On Monday, April 26th, Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $15,157,500.00.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $64.09 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $97.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.14 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.95.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $498,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Snap by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,151,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,728,000 after buying an additional 123,610 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $1,502,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $1,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

