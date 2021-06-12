Mainstream Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MAI) Insider Sells A$8,079,763.08 in Stock

Mainstream Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MAI) insider Martin Smith sold 5,470,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.48 ($1.06), for a total value of A$8,079,763.08 ($5,771,259.34).

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04.

Mainstream Group Company Profile

Mainstream Group Holdings Limited provides fund administration services for the financial services industry in the Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe. Its fund administration services include investment administration and fund, fund accounting, unit registry, custody, middle office, distressed assets administration, and company secretarial services to fund managers and listed companies.

