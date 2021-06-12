The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $4,992,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,233,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $538,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,956 shares of company stock worth $6,059,134 in the last ninety days. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised their price target on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $46.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.85. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $46.83.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

