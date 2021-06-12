XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Director Sells $12,178,097.80 in Stock

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 84,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.53, for a total transaction of $12,178,097.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,208,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,645,743.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jacobs Private Equity, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 46,638 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $6,762,510.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $4,605,952.63.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 60,870 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $8,666,061.90.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $4,080,181.69.

On Monday, April 26th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 72,512 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,752,864.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 54,646 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $6,461,343.04.

On Monday, March 22nd, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $10,211,228.28.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $149.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.18, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.28. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.69 and a 1-year high of $151.22.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.65.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

