Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,832 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $4,999,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,219.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 450,699 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 174,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $5.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 48.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

