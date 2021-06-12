Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,105 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,150,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 32,423 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

UGP opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 1.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Ultrapar Participações Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.