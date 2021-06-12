Andrew Booth Sells 1,200,000 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) CFO Andrew Booth sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $25.90 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $71.91. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.89.
AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $202.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. Equities analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SB Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 7,817,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth about $532,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth about $903,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth about $4,245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 2,353.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 69,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.09% of the company’s stock.
AbCellera Biologics Company Profile
AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.
Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.