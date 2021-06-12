Andrew Booth Sells 1,200,000 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) CFO Andrew Booth sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $25.90 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $71.91. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.89.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $202.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. Equities analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SB Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 7,817,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth about $532,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth about $903,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth about $4,245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 2,353.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 69,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

