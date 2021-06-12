Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

MEC opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.94 million, a PE ratio of -81.22 and a beta of 0.57. Mayville Engineering has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.03.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis acquired 10,000 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $163,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,087,629.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 34.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 14.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 122.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. 36.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

