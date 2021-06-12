4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “4D pharma plc is a pharmaceutical company. It involved in the development of Live Biotherapeutic products a novel class of drug derived from the microbiome. 4D pharma plc, formerly known as Longevity Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LBPS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on 4D pharma in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of 4D pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBPS opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $196.21 million, a PE ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. 4D pharma has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in 4D pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 4D pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in 4D pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 4D pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

4D pharma Company Profile

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

