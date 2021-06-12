Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services either directly or via a network of joint ventures and independent distributors in over fifty countries. NTIC’s primary business is corrosion prevention. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST and EXCOR rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets. The company’s technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC’s products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. In addition, NTIC launched a new product line of compounds and finished products based on a portfolio of proprietary bio-plastic technologies under the Natur- Tec brand. NTIC also is in various stages of development with respect to several other emerging businesses. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.16 million, a P/E ratio of -436.89 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.88.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Northern Technologies International had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 866.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTIC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the first quarter worth $49,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Northern Technologies International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Technologies International by 82.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

