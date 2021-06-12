MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.25 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

MFA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JMP Securities increased their price target on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded MFA Financial from a d+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MFA Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.35.

MFA stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.35.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 89.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that MFA Financial will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 39,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 16,703 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 39,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,467,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,112,000 after buying an additional 41,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth $2,027,000. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

