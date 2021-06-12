Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 22,500 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NGM. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $616,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 945,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,294,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 2.00.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%. Analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

